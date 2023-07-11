Open Menu

Kiev Loses Up To 250 Military In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Kiev Loses Up to 250 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 250 military and 13 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Ukraine continued its unsuccessful offensive attempts in the Donetsk, Krasyi Lyman and South Donetsk Directions, the ministry said, adding that the Russian armed forces have repelled an attack by Ukrainian troops in the South Donetsk direction, three attacks in the Krasyi Lyman direction and nine attacks in the Donetsk direction.

"During the hostilities, up to 250 Ukrainian military, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, four cars, two pickup trucks, a Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a D-20 howitzer, as well as a US-made counter-battery combat radar were destroyed (in the Donetsk direction)," the ministry said in a statement.

