Kiev Loses Up to 255 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 255 military and 11 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, up to 255 Ukrainian military, two armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, two D-20 howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were destroyed in this (Donetsk) direction," the ministry said in a statement.

Assault detachments continued to destroy units of the enemy in the western part of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, taking control of two more districts. The units of the airborne forces stopped the enemy's attempts to counterattack from flanks, the ministry added.