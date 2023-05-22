UrduPoint.com

Kiev Loses Up To 270 Military In Donetsk Direction In 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Kiev Loses Up to 270 Military in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 270 military in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In the Donetsk direction... up to 270 Ukrainian military, four armored combat vehicles, three cars, one D-20 howitzer and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed during the past day," the ministry said.

In the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Ukraine has lost over 150 military, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Donetsk

Recent Stories

Dar assures to take every possible step for provis ..

Dar assures to take every possible step for provision of relief to masses in nex ..

52 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with NY ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with NYU Abu Dhabi to bolster collabo ..

26 minutes ago
 ICESCO’s Sharjah office announces new strategy

ICESCO’s Sharjah office announces new strategy

40 minutes ago
 25 government communication experts participate in ..

25 government communication experts participate in integrated training programme ..

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation D ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation Department

55 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ com ..

ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ competition

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.