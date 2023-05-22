Kiev Loses Up to 270 Military in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 270 military in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In the Donetsk direction... up to 270 Ukrainian military, four armored combat vehicles, three cars, one D-20 howitzer and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed during the past day," the ministry said.

In the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Ukraine has lost over 150 military, the ministry added.