Kiev Loses Up to 275 Military in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 275 soldiers and 10 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In the Donetsk direction ... up to 275 Ukrainian military, two tanks, two combat armored vehicles, two pickup trucks, one combat vehicle of the Uragan multiple rocket launcher, a D-20 howitzer were destroyed over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.