Kiev Loses Up To 340 Military In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Kiev Loses Up to 340 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 340 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russian forces repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops, the ministry said, adding that two more attacks were repulsed near the Vremivka ledge.

"During the fighting in this (Donestk) direction, up to 340 Ukrainian military, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.

