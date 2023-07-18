Open Menu

Kiev Loses Up To 400 Military In Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Kiev Loses Up to 400 Military in Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 400 military in the Donetsk direction in the past day, with Russia repelling 12 attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the fighting, the enemy's losses in this direction amounted to up to 400 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored combat vehicles, three pickups, a US-made M777 artillery system, three Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery units, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, two Msta-B howitzers, as well as D-20 and D-30 guns," the ministry said.

Russia also repelled six attacks in the South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia directions, while Kiev lost over 200 military, the ministry added.

"The enemy's losses in these areas during the day amounted to over 200 service people, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, four pickups, an Msta-B howitzer, as well as a D-44 anti-tank gun," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Russia repelled two enemy attacks in the Krasniy Lyman direction, suppressed the actions of a Ukrainian sabotage group, Kiev lost up to 100 soldiers.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Donetsk Kiev Tank

Recent Stories

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

38 minutes ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

46 minutes ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

1 hour ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

1 hour ago
 France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

2 hours ago
 SCA receives applications for licensing companies ..

SCA receives applications for licensing companies intending to provide &#039;Vir ..

2 hours ago
DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collabo ..

DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable develop ..

2 hours ago
 AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions ..

AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions in Sharjah in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 ..

Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 in marriage case

2 hours ago
 ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refuelin ..

ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Middle East

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' trial in military courts

2 hours ago
 ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it ..

ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; slogan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World