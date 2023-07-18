Kiev Loses Up to 400 Military in Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 400 military in the Donetsk direction in the past day, with Russia repelling 12 attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the fighting, the enemy's losses in this direction amounted to up to 400 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored combat vehicles, three pickups, a US-made M777 artillery system, three Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery units, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, two Msta-B howitzers, as well as D-20 and D-30 guns," the ministry said.

Russia also repelled six attacks in the South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia directions, while Kiev lost over 200 military, the ministry added.

"The enemy's losses in these areas during the day amounted to over 200 service people, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, four pickups, an Msta-B howitzer, as well as a D-44 anti-tank gun," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Russia repelled two enemy attacks in the Krasniy Lyman direction, suppressed the actions of a Ukrainian sabotage group, Kiev lost up to 100 soldiers.