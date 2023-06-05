Kiev Loses Up to 425 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Ukraine lost up to 425 military, a German-made self-propelled gun Panzerhaubitze 2000, two howitzers and two ammunition depots in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In total, during the fighting in this direction, up to 425 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, 14 vehicles, a German-made self-propelled artillery unit Panzerhaubitze 2000 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed during the day. Also, two ammunition depots of the 24th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian military were destroyed in the area of the settlement of Toretsk (also known as Dzerzhynsk) of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.