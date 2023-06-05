UrduPoint.com

Kiev Loses Up To 425 Military In Donetsk Direction In Past 24 Hours - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Kiev Loses Up to 425 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Ukraine lost up to 425 military, a German-made self-propelled gun Panzerhaubitze 2000, two howitzers and two ammunition depots in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In total, during the fighting in this direction, up to 425 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, 14 vehicles, a German-made self-propelled artillery unit Panzerhaubitze 2000 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed during the day. Also, two ammunition depots of the 24th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian military were destroyed in the area of the settlement of Toretsk (also known as Dzerzhynsk) of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Vehicle Donetsk

Recent Stories

President receives written message from President ..

President receives written message from President of Cyprus on bilateral ties

6 minutes ago
 UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research ..

UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research becomes first member of Intern ..

6 minutes ago
 Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with cr ..

Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with crew&#039;s safe return to Earth

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber registers 17.3% increase in members& ..

Dubai Chamber registers 17.3% increase in members&#039; export value, re-exports ..

7 minutes ago
 Alef Education receives &#039;Great Place to Work& ..

Alef Education receives &#039;Great Place to Work&#039; certification

22 minutes ago
 EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major ..

EAD collaborates with ADNOC Distribution in major recycling initiative

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.