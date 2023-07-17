Open Menu

Kiev Loses Up To 550 Military In Three Directions In Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 550 military in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and South Donetsk directions in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"During the fighting, up to 320 Ukrainian military, two armored combat vehicles, three cars, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit, a Msta-B howitzer, two Rapier anti-tank guns, as well as a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station were destroyed in the Donetsk direction," the ministry said.

Ukraine lost another 240 military in the Zaporizhzhia and South Donetsk directions, the ministry said.

"The enemy's losses in these directions amounted to up to 240 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored combat vehicles, two cars, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, three Msta-B howitzers, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit, and a D-30 howitzer. In addition, an ammunition depot... was destroyed near the settlement of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region," the ministry added.

