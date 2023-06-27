Open Menu

Kiev Lost 259 Tanks, 780 Armored Vehicles Since Start Of Counteroffensive - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counteroffensive on June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Since the start of the so-called counteroffensive there, the enemy has lost 259 tanks, 780 armored vehicles.

And only in the Orikhivskyi direction, which the enemy considers the main direction of attack, over the past seven days alone, the enemy has lost 280 pieces of equipment, of which 41 tanks and 102 armored vehicles," Putin said at a meeting with military personnel in the Kremlin

