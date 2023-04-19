UrduPoint.com

Kiev Lost Almost 400 Soldiers In Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Kiev Lost Almost 400 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk direction amounted to 380 servicemen and 19 units of equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Enemy losses per day amounted to 380 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, five armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, the Akatsiya self-propelled artillery, the D-20 howitzer, as well as the Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher," the ministry said.

In addition, in the area of the villages of Stupochky and Ivanivske in the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as in the northwestern and central parts of the city of Bakhmut, the Russian military thwarted attempts by Ukrainian forces to counterattack.

