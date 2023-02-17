Kiev Lost Almost All Experienced Pilots During Conflict - Wagner Group Officer

(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Ukraine has lost almost all its experienced pilots during the conflict and has mainly novices in its air force at the moment, a Wagner Group aviation commander said on Friday.

"The enemy's aviation had heavy losses, and, now, there are mostly young people from Instagram (banned in Russia for extremism). If our people are all experienced, they have, I believe, only youngsters. In aviation, you need experience to work fine. Just pulling a control column will not do," the officer, whose call sign is "Highlander", told reporters.

He added that experience could be gained only over time in various combat operations, and Russian forces have many people with the necessary experience from previous military conflicts.

The Wagner Group is a private military company that has been participating in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine since February and plays an important role in the current siege of the city of Bakhmut in Donbas.