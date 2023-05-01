Kiev Lost Over 300 Soldiers Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The Russian troops have destroyed up to 330 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, four cars, and a 122-mm howitzer D-30 in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past day, the aviation carried out six combat sorties in this area.

The group's artillery performed 64 fire tasks ... up to 330 Ukrainian soldiers, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, four cars, and the D-30 howitzer were destroyed in this direction," the defense ministry said.

The defense department added that an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian armed forces has been eliminated near the village of Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People's Republic.