Kiev Lost Over 400 Military In Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Published March 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 400 military and foreign mercenaries and 20 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In the Donetsk direction .

.. enemy losses per day amounted to more than 400 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, four armored combat vehicles, ten vehicles, four pickup trucks, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle and one D-20 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.

