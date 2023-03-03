Kiev Lost Over 400 Military in Krasnyi Lyman, Donetsk Directions in Past 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Ukraine lost over 400 soldiers in the Donetsk and Krasnyi Lyman directions in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On the Donetsk direction ... about 210 Ukrainian military were eliminated in the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia also destroyed five armored combat vehicles, three cars, a Polish-made self-propelled artillery Krab, a self-propelled howitzer Gvozdika, two Grad MLRS launchers, two D-30 howitzers and one D-20 howitzer, according to the ministry.

Kiev lost about 200 servicemen in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, the ministry added.

"More than 200 Ukrainian servicemen, three infantry combat vehicles, eight armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in this direction during the past 24 hours," the ministry added.