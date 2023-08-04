Kiev Lost Over 43,000 Soldiers Since Start of Counteroffensive - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Ukrainian forces have lost over 43,000 soldiers on the line of contact since the start of its counteroffensive in June, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Since the start of the so-called 'offensive,' the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 43,000 soldiers in June-July.

This number does not include the injured, who were evacuated to hospitals in Ukraine and abroad, foreign mercenaries as well as the soldiers that were neutralized in long-range high-precision strikes in rear areas," the ministry stated.

Kiev has also lost 76 US-made M777 artillery systems, 84 self-propelled artillery systems from Western countries over the two months of its counteroffensive operation, it added.

As many as 4,900 units of different military equipment have been destroyed on the line of contact since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive, including 1,800 tanks and armored combat vehicles, the ministry also stated.