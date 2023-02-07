UrduPoint.com

Kiev Lost Over 6,500 Military, 341 Tanks, 26 Aircraft In January 2023 - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Kiev Lost Over 6,500 Military, 341 Tanks, 26 Aircraft in January 2023 - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Russian troops continue to destroy all the weapons supplied to Kiev, in January Ukrainian troops lost more than 6,500 military, 26 aircraft, 7 helicopters, 208 drones, 341 tanks and other armored vehicles, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"In the first month of this year alone, Ukraine's loses amounted to more than 6,500 military, 26 aircraft, 7 helicopters, 208 unmanned aerial vehicles, 341 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 40 multiple rocket launchers," Shoigu said.

The minister added that Russian forces continue to destroy all weapons and equipment supplied to Kiev.

"Russian troops continue to destroy all weapons and equipment supplied to Kiev, both on delivery routes and in combat positions," Shoigu said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Kiev January All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

20 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

1 hour ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

4 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

4 hours ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.