HENICHESK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Some 60 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed, and 20 armored infantry vehicles had been destroyed during Ukraine's attempted attack on the town of Snihurivka a few hours before the withdrawal of the Russian military, Yuri Barbashov, the head of the Snihurivka district's administration, has told Sputnik.

"The Ukrainian armed forces had sent some 20 armored vehicles into a completely hopeless attack. They had been destroyed before reaching our positions a few kilometers away, and about 60 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed," he said.

Barbashov noted that the Ukrainian military was to redeploy to Snihurivka from the city of Mykolaiv on November 10, with soldiers who were to attack the town saying they estimated their chances for survival against the Russian artillery at about 10%.

The official added that the Ukrainian side, "having sent several dozen people to slaughter," had known that the positions in Snihurivka were very heavily reinforced, from which one could see the terrain for several dozen kilometers.

He said that the Ukrainian military entered the town only the next day.

Barbashov said the Ukrainian side had lost some 10,000 soldiers on the front line from Snihurivka to the Dnipro river in a month and a half before the withdrawal of Russian forces.

"If we take the military situation from Snihurivka to the Dnipro, Ukraine has lost at least 10,000 soldiers in a month and a half within the distance of these 20 kilometers," Barbashov said.

The official believes that the Kiev regime does not care that such a strategy will lead to the extermination of Ukrainian men, saying that "a few months of such a war and there will be no more men in Ukraine."