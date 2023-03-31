UrduPoint.com

Kiev Lost Up To 260 Soldiers In Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 260 soldiers and foreign mercenaries, as well as 21 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In the Donetsk direction ...

over the past day, enemy losses amounted to up to 260 Ukrainian military personnel and mercenaries, four infantry fighting vehicles, four armored personnel carriers, two armored fighting vehicles, six vehicles, four pickup trucks and one D-30 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.

