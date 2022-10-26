UrduPoint.com

Kiev Made Dummy Missile For Provocation With 'Dirty Bomb' Over Chernobyl Zone - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Kiev Made Dummy Missile for Provocation With 'Dirty Bomb' Over Chernobyl Zone - Source

The Kiev regime has already completed technical preparations for a provocation with a "dirty bomb," having prepared a dummy missile, which is planned to be filled with radioactive material, and then allegedly shot down over the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and subsequent accusations against Russia, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The Kiev regime has already completed technical preparations for a provocation with a "dirty bomb," having prepared a dummy missile, which is planned to be filled with radioactive material, and then allegedly shot down over the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and subsequent accusations against Russia, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

"Experts from Yuzhmash have already made a dummy missile of the Iskander system, the head cluster part of which is planned to be filled with radioactive material, and then 'shot down' by Ukrainian air defense forces over the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in order to declare a Russian launch of a nuclear charge," the source said.

He clarified that the model of the Iskander missile was made on the basis of a projectile from the Tochka-U missile system.

"After the dummy is shot down, the Kiev authorities intend to show the Western and Ukrainian media fragments of the mockup and electronics of the alleged Iskander missile in order to convince the Western public of Russia's guilt," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Chernobyl Kiev Media From

Recent Stories

Musk Pitched Ukraine Peace Plan at Private Event B ..

Musk Pitched Ukraine Peace Plan at Private Event Before Making Proposal Public - ..

53 seconds ago
 Transgender acid attack: ATC dismisses bail applic ..

Transgender acid attack: ATC dismisses bail application of main accused

16 minutes ago
 Record rise in climate-warming methane in 2021: UN ..

Record rise in climate-warming methane in 2021: UN

16 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Iran Sanctions Targeting IRGC Comma ..

US Imposes New Iran Sanctions Targeting IRGC Commanders, Prison Directors - Trea ..

16 minutes ago
 Politicking over Arshad's death be avoided: SAPM

Politicking over Arshad's death be avoided: SAPM

17 minutes ago
 Shooting in Iran Injures at Least 40 People - Repo ..

Shooting in Iran Injures at Least 40 People - Reports

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.