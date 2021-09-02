UrduPoint.com

Kiev Made No Proposals On Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting - Moscow Source

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:56 PM

Kiev Made No Proposals on Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting - Moscow Source

The Ukrainian side made no proposals about an official meeting between presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin or holding negotiations on other levels, a Moscow source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Ukrainian side made no proposals about an official meeting between presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin or holding negotiations on other levels, a Moscow source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier this week, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Lyubchenko told Sputnik that Putin-Zelenskyy meeting preparation is at "the highest level."

"There were no official proposals from the Ukrainian side to hold a bilateral summit, as well as to organize other bilateral meetings and consultations at a different level," the source said, adding that "in practice, Kiev only continues to destroy ties with Russia."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel Wednesday

21 minutes ago
 FM asks international community to continue workin ..

FM asks international community to continue working with Afghan govt

23 minutes ago
 Teams to check vaccination certificates in Punjab ..

Teams to check vaccination certificates in Punjab schools from next week: Murad ..

1 minute ago
 UN warns food stocks in Afghanistan could run out ..

UN warns food stocks in Afghanistan could run out by month's end

1 minute ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

1 minute ago
 South African President invites investors to explo ..

South African President invites investors to explore business opportunities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.