Kiev Made No Proposals on Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting - Moscow Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Ukrainian side made no proposals about an official meeting between presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin or holding negotiations on other levels, a Moscow source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier this week, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Lyubchenko told Sputnik that Putin-Zelenskyy meeting preparation is at "the highest level."

"There were no official proposals from the Ukrainian side to hold a bilateral summit, as well as to organize other bilateral meetings and consultations at a different level," the source said, adding that "in practice, Kiev only continues to destroy ties with Russia."