Kiev Makes Maximum Efforts To Fulfill Agreement On Humanitarian Corridors - Zelenskyy

Published March 05, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Ukraine is doing everything for the agreement on humanitarian corridors for civilians to start working, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

"We are doing everything on our part to make the agreement (on the provision of humanitarian corridors) work.

This is one of the main tasks right now," Zelenskyy said in a video statement.

Earlier in the day, the Russian military declared a ceasefire so that civilians could evacuate from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. The ceasefire window opened at 07:00 GMT.

