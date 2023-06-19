UrduPoint.com

Kiev May Continue Work On Creation Of 'Dirty Nuclear Bomb' - Russian Intelligence Service

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Information has appeared that Kiev may continue to work on the creation of a "dirty nuclear bomb," the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said on Monday.

"Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service S.E.

Naryshkin said that information had recently appeared indicating that Kiev may continue to work on the creation of a 'dirty nuclear bomb' ” a munition filled with explosives and radioactive substances, the explosion of which leads to radiation contamination of a vast territory," the service's statement read.

Naryshkin also noted that the possible use of a "dirty nuclear bomb" by Kiev would have severe consequences for the life and health of the entire population and ecosystems of Eastern Europe.

