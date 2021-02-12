Kiev May Defend Itself From Information Manipulation, But Must Respect Media Freedom - EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The European Union believes that Ukraine has a right to defend itself from disinformation campaigns but must respect the freedom of media, a joint statement released after the 7th Association Council meeting between the EU and Ukraine said.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a five-year ban order on television channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, as well as imposed sanctions on their owner, Taras Kozak, who is a member of parliament from the Opposition Platform ” For Life party. Zelenskyy's press secretary claims that the broadcasters were sponsored by Russia.

"The EU recalled the importance of freedom of expression and the independence and pluralism of the media, including the important role played by the independent public service broadcasting. The sides recognized that Ukraine's efforts to defend itself from information manipulation are legitimate, in particular given the scale of disinformation campaigns affecting Ukraine including from abroad," the joint statement said on late Thursday.

The document added that all the measures should not be taken at the expense of freedom of media.