UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev May Defend Itself From Information Manipulation, But Must Respect Media Freedom - EU

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:00 AM

Kiev May Defend Itself From Information Manipulation, But Must Respect Media Freedom - EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The European Union believes that Ukraine has a right to defend itself from disinformation campaigns but must respect the freedom of media, a joint statement released after the 7th Association Council meeting between the EU and Ukraine said.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a five-year ban order on television channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, as well as imposed sanctions on their owner, Taras Kozak, who is a member of parliament from the Opposition Platform ” For Life party. Zelenskyy's press secretary claims that the broadcasters were sponsored by Russia.

"The EU recalled the importance of freedom of expression and the independence and pluralism of the media, including the important role played by the independent public service broadcasting.  The sides recognized that Ukraine's efforts to defend itself from information manipulation are legitimate, in particular given the scale of disinformation campaigns affecting Ukraine including from abroad," the joint statement said on late Thursday.

The document added that all the measures should not be taken at the expense of freedom of media.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament European Union Independence Media TV All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

2 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

2 hours ago

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review region ..

3 hours ago

FNC celebrates 49th anniversary of establishment

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.