Kiev May Use West-Supplied Weapons to Shell Russian Territory - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Russia is not ruling out that its territory may be targeted with weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"On April 13, the United States announced another package of military assistance (to Ukraine).

Dozens of howitzers, thousands of artillery rounds, hundreds of armored personnel carriers, as well as Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters will be handed over to Kiev, ... peaceful cities of the DPR and LPR (Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics) will then be shelled (using these weapons and equipment), and, possibly, the territory of Russia - as stated by some figures in Ukraine," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that Ukraine is receiving helicopters form the US that were intended for the Afghan military.