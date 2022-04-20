UrduPoint.com

Kiev May Use West-Supplied Weapons To Shell Russian Territory - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Kiev May Use West-Supplied Weapons to Shell Russian Territory - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Russia is not ruling out that its territory may be targeted with weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"On April 13, the United States announced another package of military assistance (to Ukraine).

Dozens of howitzers, thousands of artillery rounds, hundreds of armored personnel carriers, as well as Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters will be handed over to Kiev, ... peaceful cities of the DPR and LPR (Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics) will then be shelled (using these weapons and equipment), and, possibly, the territory of Russia - as stated by some figures in Ukraine," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that Ukraine is receiving helicopters form the US that were intended for the Afghan military.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States April May

Recent Stories

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargo ..

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargoes Found on Board of Crashed B ..

9 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; ar ..

ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; arrests 33 accused

9 minutes ago
 ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

9 minutes ago
 Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

9 minutes ago
 China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Bee ..

China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Beehive Spyware

9 minutes ago
 DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.