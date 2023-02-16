UrduPoint.com

Kiev Mayor, Canadian Foreign Minister Discuss Military Aid To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Kiev Mayor, Canadian Foreign Minister Discuss Military Aid to Ukraine

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday he had held a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in the Ukrainian capital to discuss the military assistance Ottawa had promised to provide to the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday he had held a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in the Ukrainian capital to discuss the military assistance Ottawa had promised to provide to the country.

"Met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly ... I stressed that it was very important for us to receive as soon as possible a new shipment of weapons, which Canada had decided to provide," Klitschko said on Telegram.

The Kiev mayor also expressed gratitude to the government and citizens of Canada for their comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, including military, financial and humanitarian aid.

Canada has allocated over $1 billion in military aid to Kiev since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Some of Canada's latest pledges made in January include four Leopard 2 main battle tanks, ammunition and spare parts, as well as training troops on their use, 200 Senator armored personnel carriers, and a national advanced surface-to-air missile system with associated munitions.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada Ottawa Kiev January February April Government Billion

Recent Stories

Jashan-e-Baharan to start from 4th March

Jashan-e-Baharan to start from 4th March

40 seconds ago
 Govt to provide subsidy on 0.2 mln solar systems i ..

Govt to provide subsidy on 0.2 mln solar systems in Sindh

57 minutes ago
 Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwa ..

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar holds meeting with administr ..

42 seconds ago
 Russia Remains in Over 40 Council of Europe Conven ..

Russia Remains in Over 40 Council of Europe Conventions - Deputy Foreign Ministe ..

44 seconds ago
 Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Kissimmee, Florida Nu ..

Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Kissimmee, Florida Nursery - County

45 seconds ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Da ..

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Days - Source

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.