Kiev Mayor, Canadian Foreign Minister Discuss Military Aid to Ukraine

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday he had held a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in the Ukrainian capital to discuss the military assistance Ottawa had promised to provide to the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday he had held a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in the Ukrainian capital to discuss the military assistance Ottawa had promised to provide to the country.

"Met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly ... I stressed that it was very important for us to receive as soon as possible a new shipment of weapons, which Canada had decided to provide," Klitschko said on Telegram.

The Kiev mayor also expressed gratitude to the government and citizens of Canada for their comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, including military, financial and humanitarian aid.

Canada has allocated over $1 billion in military aid to Kiev since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Some of Canada's latest pledges made in January include four Leopard 2 main battle tanks, ammunition and spare parts, as well as training troops on their use, 200 Senator armored personnel carriers, and a national advanced surface-to-air missile system with associated munitions.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.