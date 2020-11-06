Kiev Mayor Klitschko Wins Re-Election, Gaining 50.52% of Vote - Election Commission

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Incumbent Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko was re-elected in the first round, gaining 50.52 percent of the vote, Valentina Korolkova, the head of the Kiev city territorial election commission, said on Friday.

"Most of the votes in a unified single-mandate constituency were won by the candidate for the post of mayor Klitschko Vitaly Vladimirovich.

The number of votes cast for Vitaly Vladimirovich Klitschko is 365,161, which is 50.52 percent," Korolkova said at a briefing.

Local elections were held in Ukraine on October 25. Local governments are elected for a five-year term. The results of local elections must be determined by November 6 and announced within five days. If none of the candidates received 50 percent plus one vote, a runoff must take place within three weeks.