Kiev Mayor Reports Explosions In Different Parts Of Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Kiev Mayor Reports Explosions in Different Parts of Capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Explosions are heard in different parts of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday.

"Several more explosions (are heard) in different districts of the capital," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported explosions in Kiev, with the mayor confirming an infrastructure facility was hit. In the left-bank districts of the city, there are reportedly disruptions in water supply and electricity.

