UrduPoint.com

Kiev Mayor Says 450,000 Apartments Out Of Power On Friday Due To Energy Grid Overload

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Kiev Mayor Says 450,000 Apartments Out of Power on Friday Due to Energy Grid Overload

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Some 450,000 apartments in Kiev remain without electricity on Friday, one and a half times more than in previous days, due to overload of the Ukrainian energy system, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said.

"As of this morning, 450,000 consumers, apartments of Kiev residents, are without power supply. This is 1.5 times more than in previous days," Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, urging residents to save electricity as much as possible as the situation remains difficult.

The mayor added that shutdowns are due to overload at the central hub of the country's power grid.

Regional energy holding DTEK Grids said in a statement that emergency blackouts were occurring in Kiev and previous electricity shutdown schedules were invalid.

The holding specified that it was trying to stabilize the situation as soon as possible, together with energy utility Ukrenergo and other emergency services.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure has been targeted in attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched the strikes two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev Hub October November

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

31 minutes ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.