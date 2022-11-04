Kiev Mayor Says 450,000 Apartments Out of Power on Friday Due to Energy Grid Overload

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Some 450,000 apartments in Kiev remain without electricity on Friday, one and a half times more than in previous days, due to overload of the Ukrainian energy system, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said.

"As of this morning, 450,000 consumers, apartments of Kiev residents, are without power supply. This is 1.5 times more than in previous days," Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, urging residents to save electricity as much as possible as the situation remains difficult.

The mayor added that shutdowns are due to overload at the central hub of the country's power grid.

Regional energy holding DTEK Grids said in a statement that emergency blackouts were occurring in Kiev and previous electricity shutdown schedules were invalid.

The holding specified that it was trying to stabilize the situation as soon as possible, together with energy utility Ukrenergo and other emergency services.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure has been targeted in attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched the strikes two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.