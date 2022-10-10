Kiev Mayor Says Explosions Hit Critical Infrastructure in City

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Several explosions were recorded targeting critical infrastructure of Kiev, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday.

"Several hits (were registered) on the city's critical infrastructure. There are people injured.

All local services are working

A series of explosions occurred in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev earlier in the day, with Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, attributing the blasts to kamikaze drones. Blasts are also being reported in the Ukrainian cities of Ternopil and Lviv, and their vicinity.