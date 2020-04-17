UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Mayor Says Radiation Level In Capital Normal Despite Chernobyl Fires

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:13 PM

Kiev Mayor Says Radiation Level in Capital Normal Despite Chernobyl Fires

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko on Friday visited the Chernobyl exclusion zone amid wildfires in the area and said that the level of radiation in the Ukrainian capital was normal

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko on Friday visited the Chernobyl exclusion zone amid wildfires in the area and said that the level of radiation in the Ukrainian capital was normal.

On Thursday, Kiev authorities asked residents to avoid leaving their homes and opening windows due to smoke caused by the wildfires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone and Zhytomyr region.

"We have received information that there was no radiation in the air. All the fires are now connected with yesterday's wind, now there's no open fire, there is smoldering, and it takes a few more days to extinguish everything ... All the rumors in Kiev about the radiation wind from Chernobyl [are not true]... We have examined the area with the dosimeter from Kiev to Chernobyl and received the information from experts, that there was no radiation," Klitschko said in a video address on Facebook.

He also said that the radiation in the exclusion zone is below the permissible level. At the same time, he reiterated the call to Kiev residents to stay home and avoid opening windows.

Since April 4, forest fires have been reported near the infamous defunct nuclear power plant. On April 7, the fires were covering 86 acres of territory and have recently been reported less than two miles from the nuclear waste storage site. The Ukrainian authorities, however, said that there is no danger of the wildfires spreading to the storage.

On Tuesday, the head of the Ukrainian emergencies service, Nikolai Chechetkin said that the forest fire in the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant had been extinguished and it would take several more days to eliminate the afterburn.

Related Topics

Fire Facebook Nuclear Same Chernobyl Zhytomyr Kiev SITE April All From

Recent Stories

‘Govt needs to facilitate Real Estate business i ..

1 minute ago

1 in 10 Pakistanis (9%) claim that someone has con ..

13 minutes ago

AC inspects distribution of payment under Ehsaas K ..

8 minutes ago

Vettel dismisses back-to-back racing overload as ' ..

8 minutes ago

Asian markets rise on China GDP data

8 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: China revises death toll, Duter ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.