Kiev, Moscow Exchange Prisoners Of War On Thursday - Ukrainian Official
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Kiev and Moscow exchanged war prisoners on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said.
"Today, on the orders of President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, the first full-fledged exchange of prisoners of war took place. In exchange for 10 captured invaders, we saved 10 of our servicemen," Vereshchuk wrote on her Telegram channel.