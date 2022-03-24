Kiev, Moscow Exchange Prisoners of War on Thursday - Ukrainian Official

Kiev and Moscow exchanged war prisoners on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Kiev and Moscow exchanged war prisoners on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said.

"Today, on the orders of President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, the first full-fledged exchange of prisoners of war took place. In exchange for 10 captured invaders, we saved 10 of our servicemen," Vereshchuk wrote on her Telegram channel.