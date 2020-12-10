Kiev Must Fulfill Old Obligations for New Prisoner Exchange in Donbas - LPR

(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Kiev must fulfill old obligations for a new exchange of detainees in Donbas, Rodion Miroshnik, a representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the political subgroup at the Minsk talks, told Sputnik.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said that Kiev was ready for a new stage of the withdrawal of troops, mine clearance in Donbas and the next round of the reciprocal release of prisoners.

"For a new exchange, Kiev must close old debts. Since the day of the Normandy summit, two exchanges have taken place, but not in line with the 'all for all' formula, and not even 'all established for all established.' The stumbling block was the lack of 'procedural clearing' for the guys who were transferred to the republics. They were handed over, but criminal cases, convictions, and even the wanted list remained in force," Miroshnik explained to Sputnik.