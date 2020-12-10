UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Must Fulfill Old Obligations For New Prisoner Exchange In Donbas - LPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Kiev Must Fulfill Old Obligations for New Prisoner Exchange in Donbas - LPR

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Kiev must fulfill old obligations for a new exchange of detainees in Donbas, Rodion Miroshnik, a representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the political subgroup at the Minsk talks, told Sputnik.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said that Kiev was ready for a new stage of the withdrawal of troops, mine clearance in Donbas and the next round of the reciprocal release of prisoners.

"For a new exchange, Kiev must close old debts. Since the day of the Normandy summit, two exchanges have taken place, but not in line with the 'all for all' formula, and not even 'all established for all established.' The stumbling block was the lack of 'procedural clearing' for the guys who were transferred to the republics. They were handed over, but criminal cases, convictions, and even the wanted list remained in force," Miroshnik explained to Sputnik.

Related Topics

Exchange Minsk Luhansk Kiev Criminals All

Recent Stories

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

8 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

8 hours ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

9 hours ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

9 hours ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

9 hours ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.