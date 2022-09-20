Kiev Must OK Potential EU Military Aid Mission for Ukraine, Hopefully by October - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The European Union's proposal to create a mission centered on providing military assistance to Ukraine must receive approval from Kiev, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters.

"I hope that... in October we will be able to take a decision," Borrell said on Monday. "We can bring a proposal to the table with the foreign affairs ministers in October, it will be really quite a quick procedure, but you understand it has to be agreed first with Ukrainians.

"

A potential EU mission on military assistance for Ukraine will have to address the country's defense needs.

On Monday afternoon, Borrell chaired an informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in New York City ahead of the high-level United Nations General debate that will start on Tuesday.

All of the EU foreign ministers during a meeting earlier on Monday affirmed that their countries are determined to help Ukraine with military assistance, Borrell said.