Kiev Needs $203Mln To Restore Damaged Energy Infrastructure - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Kiev needs about $203 million to restore the damaged energy infrastructure, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

"More than 2.5 billion hryvnia ($67.7 million) is needed to restore the damaged thermal power plants. To put in order the facilities of electricity distribution system operators, according to the most modest calculations, about 5 billion hryvnia ($135.4 million) should be allocated," Shmyhal said at the government meeting.

Shmyhal added that scheduled power outages, which affected more than 9 million citizens in October, will continue.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure has been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched the strikes two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

