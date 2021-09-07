Kiev Needs Own Air Defense System, Not Necessarily With US Technology - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Kiev is working on the development of its own air defense system, is holding talks to obtain technology with other countries, the system does not have to be from the United States, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov proposed deploying US air defense assets on the territory of Ukraine. Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov expressed the opinion that this statement should be considered only as a hypothetical option.

"We do not need an American air defense system. We need a Ukrainian air defense system. And this technology should not necessarily come from the United States, there are other countries that own it. And we are holding talks to access it," Kuleba said on ICTV.