Kiev Needs US Support In Developing Defense Capacity - Foreign Minister

Tue 07th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

Kiev Needs US Support in Developing Defense Capacity - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Kiev needs support from the United States in developing its defense capacity, and not just the status of a major ally outside NATO, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

During the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States last week, an agreement was signed on the strategic framework for a defense partnership between Kiev and Washington. The deal defines further steps of interaction between the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense to increase the military potential and readiness of Ukraine to preserve the country's territorial integrity and progress toward compatibility with NATO.

"During the president's visit, in his presence, the defense ministers of Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on cooperation in the defense sphere.

Ukraine and the United States have never had a document of such content. This is an absolutely new quality of our cooperation in defense and security. And this deal in a number of parameters is stronger than the status of the main ally outside NATO," Kuleba said on ICTV.

"The best that the United States can do at this stage is to maximally support the development of Ukraine's defense capabilities. And this was one of the key topics that the president raised, including at a meeting with [US President Joe] Biden, very specific things, right up to the specific types of weapons mentioned," he said.

