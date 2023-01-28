UrduPoint.com

Kiev Negotiating Missiles, Aircraft Supply To Strike Crimea - Presidential Adviser

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Kiev Negotiating Missiles, Aircraft Supply to Strike Crimea - Presidential Adviser

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday that Kiev is negotiating the supply of long-range missiles and aviation to conduct strikes on Crimea after securing agreements on tank deliveries from Western countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday that Kiev is negotiating the supply of long-range missiles and aviation to conduct strikes on Crimea after securing agreements on tank deliveries from Western countries.

"There are two very important issues are being negotiated now: long-range missiles that will allow the destruction of the Russians' rear infrastructure, primarily artillery depots, a very powerful number of which are in Crimea, and aviation," Podolyak said during a pan-Ukrainian telethon.

Podolyak also noted that Ukraine needs 350-500 tanks as soon as possible, no later than in two months.

"Now everyone understands that every day is a day we pay for in blood, and therefore we need to do everything very quickly," Podolyak added.

On Wednesday, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly pushed to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. The United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting that that delivery would take considerable time.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

