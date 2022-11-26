UrduPoint.com

Kiev Not Against Peace Negotiations With Moscow - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 12:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Kiev has no objection to negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

"Ukraine is not against negotiations. (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G20 summit spoke about 'world peace' and expressed the will to achieve it," the minister said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Parisien.

For the talks to happen, Russia should stop "confusing negotiations with an ultimatum," Kuleba said, adding that no Western leader, including French president Emmanuel Macron, would be able to push Ukraine to negotiate against its interests.

"A just peace begins with the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity," the diplomat added.

On November 15, Zelenskyy, in a video message to G20 summit, said that Kiev did not want to sign peace agreement that would be against Ukraine's interests and which Moscow would "violate immediately after the conclusion." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement, said that his words "absolutely confirm" Kiev's unwillingness to negotiate.

