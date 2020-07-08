UrduPoint.com
Kiev Not Coordinating Some Of Proposed Areas For Mine Clearance In Donbas - Gryzlov

Wed 08th July 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's east have agreed on demining only 13 areas out of the 20 planned, as Kiev has refused to coordinate some of the areas of critical humanitarian importance, suggested by Luhansk, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group, said on Wednesday after the latest round of negotiations.

"Kiev and Donbas have managed to agree upon some areas for mine clearance. Unfortunately, only 13 areas have been coordinated out of the planned 20. Kiev has refused to coordinate areas suggested by Luhansk, which are critically important from the humanitarian point of view," Gryzlov said.

The sides have reached accord on security guarantees for setting the checkpoints infrastructure, the Russian envoy added.

"There is an agreement that works related to the entry and exit checkpoints infrastructure should be completed within four months or earlier. Additional control will be needed, as the Ukrainian armed forces have previously breached security guarantees related to similar works," Gryzlov explained.

