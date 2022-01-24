Kiev Not Going to Attack Anyone - NSDC Secretary

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Monday that Kiev was not going to attack anyone.

"Our airfields receive planes that help us with defense weapons.

I emphasize that these are weapons for defense. We are not going to attack anyone, this is our country and we are not going to give it away to anyone," Danilov said following the NSDC meeting.

There are plenty of those eager to help Ukraine with weapons in the event of "Russian aggression," he added.