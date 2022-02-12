Kiev Not Going to Return Donbas by Military Means - Security and Defense Council

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Ukraine is not going to return the territories of Donbas that are not controlled by Kiev by military means, Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), said on Friday.

"Russian Federation is now telling lies that we will allegedly take back the Donetsk and Luhansk regions by military means. We cannot do this, because we are responsible for the civilian population that is now there. If the troops now go on the offensive, imagine how many of the population can die during such an operation. For us, human life is the highest value.

Will the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions return home? It will. Will Crimea return? It will. It's just a matter of time. We have not attacked anyone in the entire existence of Ukraine, but we will not give up what is ours. Our military, men and women, will defend our country. There are more than enough forces and means," Danilov said following the NSDC meeting.

Danilov said that the authorities were not going to turn off mobile communications and the internet, and are working to prevent escalation from Russia. At the same time, Moscow categorically denies the aggressive plans attributed to it by the West and Kiev.