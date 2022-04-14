UrduPoint.com

Kiev Not Interested In Aggravating Relations With Germany - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Kiev Not Interested in Aggravating Relations With Germany - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Ukraine has no interest in aggravating relations with Germany, and the refusal to host German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Kiev will be addressed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

"Ukraine has great respect for Germany... We are not interested in escalation, aggravation of bilateral relations. I am sure this situation will be resolved through diplomatic channels and will not harm diplomatic relations," Kuleba said at a briefing.

The rejection of what was supposed to be a surprise visit by Steinmeier was leaked to the German daily Bild. Ukrainian officials told the paper that Steinmeier was not wanted in Kiev because of his perceived close ties to Russia and its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov. However, they said that the visit could still take place at a later date.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that he found Volodymyr Zelenskyy's refusal to welcome Steinmeier to Kiev "somewhat irritating."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Visit Germany Kiev

Recent Stories

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine ..

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Authorities

14 minutes ago
 Police to take strict action against fugitive and ..

Police to take strict action against fugitive and drug dealers: DPO Abbottabad

14 minutes ago
 UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

14 minutes ago
 Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons d ..

Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons deputy speaker for April 15

18 minutes ago
 Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million year ..

Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million years found in south China

18 minutes ago
 PRC to train people to deal with natural calamitie ..

PRC to train people to deal with natural calamities

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.