Kiev Not Involved In Drone Attack On Kremlin - Zelenskyy's Office

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Kiev Not Involved in Drone Attack on Kremlin - Zelenskyy's Office

Kiev is not involved in the attempted drone attack on the Kremlin, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Kiev is not involved in the attempted drone attack on the Kremlin, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Kiev attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the Russian President with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Tuesday night.

"As for the drones over the Kremlin.

It's all predictable... Russia is clearly preparing a large-scale terrorist attack. That's why it first detains a large allegedly subversive group in Crimea. And then it demonstrates 'drones over the Kremlin.' First of all, Ukraine wages an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. What for? This does not solve any military issue," Podolyak said in a tweet.

