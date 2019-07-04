UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Not Obligated To Invite PACE Delegation To Observe Upcoming Vote - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:52 PM

Kiev Not Obligated to Invite PACE Delegation to Observe Upcoming Vote - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine is not required to invite a delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to monitor the parliamentary elections on July 21, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kateryna Zelenko told the UNIAN news agency on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Ukraine is not required to invite a delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to monitor the parliamentary elections on July 21, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kateryna Zelenko told the UNIAN news agency on Thursday.

"The assembly [PACE] noted in its rules that it is the assembly's right to observe the elections. But this does not mean that the [Ukrainian] parliament is obligated to invite PACE to observe the elections. Today, the Foreign Ministry does not have any single appeal from this advisory body, and we do not know whether the Verkhovna Rada [the Ukrainian parliament] or the Central Election Commission does," the spokeswoman stated.

On Tuesday, Ukraine decided to withdraw its invitation for observers from PACE after the latter decided to restore the Russian delegation's voting rights at the assembly's latest session.

However, assembly president Liliane Maury Pasquier said on Wednesday that Ukraine was required to invite PACE observers to monitor its elections.

In the meantime, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday that Russia planned to nominate its observers to the mission of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights to monitor the vote.

The Ukrainian parliament passed a law in February restricting the participation of Russian observes in monitoring missions in other international organizations. As a result, Russian observers were denied access to monitoring the presidential election in Ukraine this past spring.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote February July From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid condoles Sharjah Ruler on deat ..

40 minutes ago

Shell Advance awards Harley Davidson bikes to luck ..

1 hour ago

8th World Peace Forum to be held at Tsinghua Unive ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines burns cocaine, meth as drug 'flood' co ..

3 minutes ago

PN organises free medical camp at Shah Bandar area ..

3 minutes ago

Algeria best team at Cup of Nations, says Morocco' ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.