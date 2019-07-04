Kiev Not Obligated to Invite PACE Delegation to Observe Upcoming Vote - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine is not required to invite a delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to monitor the parliamentary elections on July 21, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kateryna Zelenko told the UNIAN news agency on Thursday

"The assembly [PACE] noted in its rules that it is the assembly's right to observe the elections. But this does not mean that the [Ukrainian] parliament is obligated to invite PACE to observe the elections. Today, the Foreign Ministry does not have any single appeal from this advisory body, and we do not know whether the Verkhovna Rada [the Ukrainian parliament] or the Central Election Commission does," the spokeswoman stated.

On Tuesday, Ukraine decided to withdraw its invitation for observers from PACE after the latter decided to restore the Russian delegation's voting rights at the assembly's latest session.

However, assembly president Liliane Maury Pasquier said on Wednesday that Ukraine was required to invite PACE observers to monitor its elections.

In the meantime, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday that Russia planned to nominate its observers to the mission of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights to monitor the vote.

The Ukrainian parliament passed a law in February restricting the participation of Russian observes in monitoring missions in other international organizations. As a result, Russian observers were denied access to monitoring the presidential election in Ukraine this past spring.