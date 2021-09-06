UrduPoint.com

Kiev Not Offering Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting Via Official Channels - Source In Moscow

Mon 06th September 2021

Kiev avoids direct contacts with Russian officials, as well as diplomatic negotiations on a meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin, although Russia is always ready to negotiate and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba knows what to do if he really wants to restore relations, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik on Monday

Kuleba recently claimed that Kiev is ready for the top-level meeting but has an impression that Russia keeps finding pretexts to avoid it. Meanwhile, the Kremlin emphasized that Putin repeatedly confirmed his readiness to meet with Zelenskyy but Kiev does not seem to have the political will.

"Unfortunately, Kiev keeps communicating with Moscow via media and for some reason avoids direct contacts between officials, as well as contacts through diplomatic channels, which remain open ... If Kuleba really wants to restore relations, he knows what to do and what practical steps to take via the Russian embassy in Kiev or the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow ... However, Kiev's politicians prefer megaphone methods rather than real diplomacy," the source said.

