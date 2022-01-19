UrduPoint.com

Kiev Not Planning Offensive Military Operations In Donbas - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Kiev Not Planning Offensive Military Operations in Donbas - Foreign Minister

Ukraine is not planning to conduct any offensive military operations in Donbas and makes efforts to just increase its defense capabilities, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Ukraine is not planning to conduct any offensive military operations in Donbas and makes efforts to just increase its defense capabilities, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine is not planning any offensive operations, we are working exclusively on strengthening our defense capabilities, and here the US Congress remains our number one partner," Kuleba said during his joint press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Related Topics

Ukraine Congress

Recent Stories

CPO distributes cash prizes, commendatory certific ..

CPO distributes cash prizes, commendatory certificates among police personnel

1 minute ago
 Work on master plan for city's beautification unde ..

Work on master plan for city's beautification underway

1 minute ago
 Slovakia's Sulik Says Sanctions on Russia Only Har ..

Slovakia's Sulik Says Sanctions on Russia Only Harm, Russians Will Not Return Cr ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of four members of a f ..

IGP takes notice of killing of four members of a family

2 minutes ago
 VC, SALU chairs meeting of examination committee

VC, SALU chairs meeting of examination committee

5 minutes ago
 police operation against professional beggars unde ..

Police operation against professional beggars underway, 45 arrested

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.