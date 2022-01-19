Kiev Not Planning Offensive Military Operations in Donbas - Foreign Minister

Ukraine is not planning to conduct any offensive military operations in Donbas and makes efforts to just increase its defense capabilities, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Ukraine is not planning to conduct any offensive military operations in Donbas and makes efforts to just increase its defense capabilities, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine is not planning any offensive operations, we are working exclusively on strengthening our defense capabilities, and here the US Congress remains our number one partner," Kuleba said during his joint press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.