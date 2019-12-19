Kiev Not Ready for Completing Exchange of Conflict-Related Prisoners - LPR Negotiator

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Ukrainian representatives at the Trilateral Contact Group were not ready to reach an agreement on exchanging conflict-related prisoners, a negotiator of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) told Sputnik following the talks in Minsk.

On Wednesday, Minsk hosted the consultations of the Trilateral Contact Group, with the exchange of conflict-related prisoners being one of the key topics of the discussions. According to the LPR's representative in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, Rodion Miroshnik, the parties failed to reach a consensus on the issue.

"At the last moment, Kiev turned out to be unready for completing the process [of exchanging the prisoners]," Miroshnik said on late Wednesday.

He stressed that the parties had failed to agree on procedures as well as guarantees, related to the exchange of detainees.

Miroshnik added that both the LPR and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) were still open for boosting negotiations on the "all for all" exchange of the conflict-related detainees.

At the same time, Martin Sajdik, the special representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) chairperson-in-office in Ukraine, said that the parties to the conflict were trying to complete the exchange of detainees until the end of the year.

The exchange of conflict-related prisoners was discussed by the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany on December 9 during the Normandy Four format summit in Paris. The communique, adopted at the summit, also focused on the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of troops.