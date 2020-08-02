Kiev Not Ready to Speed Up Probe Into Tehran Plane Crash - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Ukraine is not ready to fast-track the investigation of the civilian passenger jet downing in Tehran, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevheniy Yenin, said on Sunday.

On Thursday, a delegation from Iran arrived in Kiev to discuss the probe. According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, Tehran was ready to pay compensation for shooting down the plane.

"I would like to emphasize that everything related to the implementation of international law is a slow business. And we are not ready to proceed in an accelerated manner under any condition. This will not bring us the necessary information on what has transpired, and, accordingly, we will insist on the maximum level of compensation.

The Iranian side, despite its claims of being ready to pay compensation, apparently has a quite different goal and objective," Yenin told Ukraina 24 tv channel.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died. Iran later revealed that its military had shot down the plane after confusing it with a hostile missile.