Kiev Not Ruling Out Sanctions on Russian Online Retailers - Culture Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet will discuss the possibility to impose sanctions on Russian online services in connection with Wildberries' entry into the Ukrainian market, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Wednesday.

Russia's major online retailer Wildberries announced earlier this week it was launching operation on the Ukrainian territory.

"It has been recently announced that Russia's online service Wildberries has entered the Ukrainian market. Therefore, the cabinet is invited to study the possibility to impose special economical and other restrictions on online services promoting and offering Russian products and content, in the context of products and film series that are banned by law," Tkachenko said at a cabinet session.