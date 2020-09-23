UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Not Ruling Out Sanctions On Russian Online Retailers - Culture Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:46 PM

Kiev Not Ruling Out Sanctions on Russian Online Retailers - Culture Minister

The Ukrainian cabinet will discuss the possibility to impose sanctions on Russian online services in connection with Wildberries' entry into the Ukrainian market, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet will discuss the possibility to impose sanctions on Russian online services in connection with Wildberries' entry into the Ukrainian market, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Wednesday.

Russia's major online retailer Wildberries announced earlier this week it was launching operation on the Ukrainian territory.

"It has been recently announced that Russia's online service Wildberries has entered the Ukrainian market. Therefore, the cabinet is invited to study the possibility to impose special economical and other restrictions on online services promoting and offering Russian products and content, in the context of products and film series that are banned by law," Tkachenko said at a cabinet session.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Russia Market Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects students’ forum building, ..

4 minutes ago

LCCI signs agreement with National Highways and Mo ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Steel Mills: ECC approves Rs 3850m for Mi ..

15 minutes ago

DHA explores collaboration with Australian healthc ..

34 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Foreign Affairs Mi ..

34 minutes ago

Belarus: post-election turmoil

12 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.