(@imziishan)

A phone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, after the US leader's talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday is not excluded, Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) A phone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, after the US leader's talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday is not excluded, Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov said.

Zelenskyy recently held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Like the last time when Biden talked to Putin, first Blinken called us, then Biden talked to Putin, and then with President Zelenskyy. Therefore, now it will also be a logical and expected event. And I do not exclude that Biden and Zelenskyy may talk in the near future," the spokesman said, as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

Nykyforov mentioned that the format and time of potential Zelenskyy-Biden talk is not set yet.